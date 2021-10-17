Raiders Rumors: Advisers to Assist Mark Davis on Gruden's Successor, Mayock's Future

Chris Unger/Getty Images

As the Las Vegas Raiders begin life without Jon Gruden, the next order of business for owner Mark Davis will be figuring out the long-term direction of the franchise.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Davis will "convene a small group of advisers" to help assist in the search for a new full-time head coach and to see if Mike Mayock should stay on as general manager.

Gruden resigned as Raiders head coach Oct. 11 in the wake of multiple reports detailing his use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms in emails to describe people within the NFL, including NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and commissioner Roger Goodell, between 2011-18.

According to Rapoport and Pelissero, Davis addressed the Raiders as a team Wednesday:

"He discussed the timeline of events leading to Gruden's exit, including multiple leaks of the coach's personal emails in which he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language. He also talked about how close he was to Gruden, how difficult the situation was for both of them, and why he chose longtime Gruden assistant Rich Bisaccia as the right man to be interim coach as the franchise tries to move forward. He was, in the words of one coach, 'all positive.'"

Bisaccia was in his fourth season as an assistant head coach and special teams coordinator on Gruden's staff before being named interim head coach.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rapoport and Pelissero noted that Mayock was handpicked by Gruden to be the Raiders general manager when he was hired in December 2018.

The report also named a long list of potential candidates the Raiders are expected to look into, including Bisaccia, Gus Bradley, Buffalo Bills coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier, and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

After an impressive 3-0 start to the season, the Raiders have lost their last two games. The offense has scored a combined total of 23 points in the previous two weeks. They averaged 30 points per game over the first three games.