Raiders Rumors: Mark Davis Thinks NFL Is 'Out to Get Him'; 'He Thinks It's a Hit Job'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is reportedly unhappy with the manner in which offensive emails sent 10 years ago by Jon Gruden to then-Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen were leaked to the public.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, a source said of Davis: "He thinks the league office is out to get him. He thinks it's a hit job."

After Gruden's emails were leaked, he resigned from his position as head coach of the Raiders last week.

Initially, an email in which Gruden told Allen that NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith had "lips the size of Michelin tires" was the first to leak. At the time, Gruden worked for ESPN as a color analyst on Monday Night Football.

Additional leaks followed from Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of the New York Times, and they saw Gruden use anti-gay and misogynistic language.

Per La Canfora, Davis was aware of the emails before the public was and didn't plan to take action against Gruden until public pressure forced him to "begrudgingly" do so.

Davis reportedly felt some within the league office were "intent" on forcing Gruden out of Vegas with "calculated media leaks" of his email, although the NFL has denied any involvement in the leaks.

La Canfora also noted that Davis is considering potential legal action against the league.

Gruden initially coached the Raiders from 1998-2001 before making his return in 2018. During his second stint with the organization, Gruden went 22-31 with no playoff appearances.

The Raiders are off to a solid start this season at 3-2, although they dropped each of their past two games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears.

Now, longtime Gruden assistant Rich Bisaccia is taking over as head coach on an interim basis. Prior to Gruden's departure, he was the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator.

Davis will have to rely on Bisaccia for the remainder of the 2021 season in hopes that he can help the Raiders earn their first playoff berth since 2016.