Report: Many Jaguars Players Feel Struggles Are from Urban Meyer's Coaching, Habits

At least some members of the Jacksonville Jaguars believe Urban Meyer's coaching style is to blame for the team's 0-5 start.

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, "many Jaguars players are convinced" that one of the main reasons they have struggled in the second half of games is connected to their "practice habits and the way ... Meyer has worked them dating back to the summer."

Among the issues, La Canfora noted players have told other members of the coaching staff going back to training camp "that they did not believe there was sufficient recovery being built into the schedule and that the nature of their practices was not conducive to navigating through a lengthy season."

The Jaguars were fined $200,000 and Meyer was docked $100,000 by the NFL for rules violations during organized team activities.

Meyer's tenure as head coach of the Jaguars has gotten off to a disastrous start, and they are one of only two winless teams in the NFL, along with the Detroit Lions. Their -59 point differential is the second-worst in the league entering Week 6 (Miami Dolphins, -75).

The second half is when opposing teams have done most of their damage against the Jaguars, as they have been outscored by 45 points in the second half through the first five weeks.

"Just ask anyone down there about how the players feel on game day," one source told La Canfora. "They have dead legs. It's become a real problem. It's not just one or two guys. It may sound like an excuse, but to the players it's real."

In addition to what's happening on the field, Meyer has been a distraction off the field. He didn't travel back to Jacksonville with the team after a 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 30.

During his extended stay in Ohio, Meyer was filmed at a bar with a woman who wasn't his wife dancing on him in a clip that went viral on social media.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan reprimanded Meyer for his "inexcusable" conduct and said the coach "must regain our trust and respect."

"I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction," Meyer told reporters Oct. 4. "It's stupid. I explained everything that happened and owned it and, just stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position."

The Jaguars hired Meyer as their head coach Jan. 14. This marked his first time in the NFL after a 17-year run in college football from 2001-18.