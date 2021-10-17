Report: Daniel Snyder Met with NFL in June About Punishment for Abuse of WFT Staff

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File

Before the Washington Football Team was fined by the NFL following an investigation into allegations about the team's toxic workplace culture, owner Daniel Snyder met with the league to go over the punishment that would be levied.

Per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Snyder's meeting, described as "essentially, a hearing," with the NFL took place in June.

Florio noted that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and "a small handful of owners" were present.

The league announced on July 1 that Washington was fined $10 million and all senior executives, including Daniel and Tanya Snyder, were required to undergo training for workplace conduct.

The Football Team investigation has once again become a significant talking point because of its connection to Jon Gruden and what led to his resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11.

Per an Oct. 8 report from Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal, Gruden sent an email in 2011 to then-Washington president Bruce Allen that used racist tropes to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.

Three days later, in a report by Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of the New York Times, Gruden also used "misogynistic and homophobic language over several years to denigrate people around the game and to mock some of the league's momentous changes."

Additionally, Allen used his email to share topless photos of Washington Football Team cheerleaders with people in the league, including Gruden.

The league examined more than 650,000 emails, including those sent by Gruden over a period from 2011-18, during the investigation into Washington's workplace culture.

There have been calls from many people, including former Washington cheerleaders and the NFLPA, for the NFL to release the emails that were reviewed from the investigation.

Brian McCarthy, the NFL's vice president of communications, told NPR's Bill Chappell the league has "no plans" to make any of the emails available.