Fantasy Alert: Mike Williams Expected to Play in Chargers vs. Ravens Despite Injury

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is expected to play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens despite missing practice all week with a knee injury.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who reported the news on Saturday evening, wrote that Williams will go barring any pregame setback.

Williams had some knee swelling following L.A.'s 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns, according to Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

"We just tried to be careful with him this week at the beginning of the week, make sure that he's feeling his best for Sunday," Staley said.

The 27-year-old Williams is enjoying the best season of his five-year career with 31 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns through five games. He's coming off an eight-catch, 165-yard, two-touchdown performance against Cleveland.

From a fantasy perspective, he's a clear plug-and-play starter despite the injury. There isn't any indication Williams will be limited or play on a part-time basis, so assume he's going to be a full go unless news indicates otherwise.

Per FantasyPros, Willams' 23.2 fantasy points per game in point-per-reception leagues is No. 2 among wideouts behind L.A. Rams wideout Cooper Kupp (23.9).

Williams and the Chargers will visit the Ravens in a battle of 4-1 teams at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.