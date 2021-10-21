4-Star DL Prospect Bear Alexander Commits to Georgia over Alabama, Texas

Source: 247Sports

Bear Alexander, a defensive lineman from Fort Worth, Texas, will play collegiately for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Alexander affirmed his commitment to the Bulldogs on Thursday.

The Florida native originally committed to Georgia but announced on June 7 that he would be re-opening his recruitment.

Alexander is a 4-star prospect and ranked 39th overall on 247Sports' Composite national rankings and sixth among players in his position group.

The 6'3", 325-pound player received several high-profile offers, with Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida among the top-name programs looking to add Alexander.

Gabe Brooks, who is 247Sports' Midlands region recruiting analyst, wrote a scouting report in Jan. 2021 that pegged him as a future Day 3 NFL draft pick.

"Big-bodied interior defensive lineman with college-ready size. Requisite height accompanies significant mass. Missed sophomore year (transfer rules) but returned as a junior to aid a Texas 5A D-I state championship defense. Shows encouraging get-off quickness relative to size, as well as pursuit ability. Physical at the point of attack with expected play strength. Punchy and shows stack-and-shed ability vs. the run.

"Plays inside in a four-man front and is likely capable of fitting even or odd looks. Can expand move set and technical nuance. Balance and body control can also get better when engaged and in pursuit. Legitimate high-major interior defensive lineman who could become impact starter in college with potential to reach the pro level."

Alexander has been enrolled in four different Texas high schools: Terrell High School, Skyline High School (Dallas), Ryan High School (Denton) and Brewer. He was named to MaxPreps' Junior All-American second team after helping lead Ryan to the Texas 5A D-I state championship.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Now he'll move on and play for Georgia, which stands to benefit from Alexander being a bedrock of their defensive line.

Head coach Kirby Smart is doing outstanding work with his program right now. The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 1 in both the Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25. They currently rank second in 247Sports overall recruiting rankings for next season, behind only Alabama.