Cam Newton Reveals New Collection of 'Superman' Hats and Behind-the-Scenes Video

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Cam Newton's love of hats and Superman are coming together.

The free-agent quarterback announced a partnership with DC Comics on Saturday to release a line of hats inspired by the superhero.

Newton became synonymous with hats throughout his NFL career, typically those of the fedora variety. He also regularly used a celebration similar to when Clark Kent rips off his clothing to reveal his Superman outfit underneath.

"It's coming off the notion of everybody sees the superhero in how I play," Newton told the Associated Press in 2016. "I've gotten the nickname Superman, SuperCam ever since I can remember."

Newton spent the first nine years of his NFL career almost single-handedly saving the Carolina Panthers franchise from doom, peaking during his MVP-winning 2015 campaign. He spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots but was released by the team in training camp.