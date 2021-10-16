X

    Cam Newton Reveals New Collection of 'Superman' Hats and Behind-the-Scenes Video

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 16, 2021

    AP Photo/Butch Dill

    Cam Newton's love of hats and Superman are coming together.

    The free-agent quarterback announced a partnership with DC Comics on Saturday to release a line of hats inspired by the superhero.

    B/R Kicks @brkicks

    Cam Newton “Superman” hats are on the way 😤🔥<br><br>Shop the collection here: <a href="https://t.co/RfevTchIlH">https://t.co/RfevTchIlH</a> <a href="https://t.co/LVUnEhida6">pic.twitter.com/LVUnEhida6</a>

    Newton became synonymous with hats throughout his NFL career, typically those of the fedora variety. He also regularly used a celebration similar to when Clark Kent rips off his clothing to reveal his Superman outfit underneath.

    "It's coming off the notion of everybody sees the superhero in how I play," Newton told the Associated Press in 2016. "I've gotten the nickname Superman, SuperCam ever since I can remember."

    Newton spent the first nine years of his NFL career almost single-handedly saving the Carolina Panthers franchise from doom, peaking during his MVP-winning 2015 campaign. He spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots but was released by the team in training camp. 

