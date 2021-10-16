Report: Cardinals Have No New Positive COVID-19 Tests Ahead of Game vs. Browns

Norm Hall/Getty Images

No additional members of the Arizona Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday as the team deals with a small outbreak among players and coaches.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the team will undergo further testing ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. The Cardinals will be without head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive lineman Zach Allen for Sunday's game because of positive tests.

Linebacker Chandler Jones is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Kingsbury said this week that the team is 100 percent vaccinated.

The Cardinals are the last remaining undefeated team at 5-0. The fact that there are not yet any more positive tests is a promising sign, but Arizona will still play at a disadvantage without its two most important offensive coaches.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will serve as co-head coaches for the Cardinals.

Arizona's opponent Sunday previously dealt with a similar situation when head coach Kevin Stefanski missed the Browns' Wild Card Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season because of a positive COVID test. The Browns won that game but lost in the following round to the Kansas City Chiefs.