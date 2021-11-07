Dolphins Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Out vs. Texans with Finger Injury; Brissett to Start

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday's game against the Houston Texans with "a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jacoby Brissett will start in his place.

Tagovailoa previously missed three games while recovering from fractured ribs he suffered during a Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The team went winless during his absence before he returned to the active roster for a Week 6 clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 23-year-old Hawai'i native missed one game during his rookie season with a thumb injury. His collegiate career with Alabama came to a premature end in 2019 because of a serious hip injury that raised questions about his draft stock, but Miami still selected him fifth overall in 2020.

Tagovailoa has compiled a 65.6 percent completion rate for 1,040 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in five appearances in 2021.

Tagovailoa is still in the process of trying to establish himself as the Dolphins' long-term franchise quarterback, and staying healthy will be a key factor in that effort.