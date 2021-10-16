NBA Rumors: Former Celtics Center Tacko Fall, Cavs to Agree to Contract

AP Photo/AJ Mast

The Cleveland Cavaliers and center Tacko Fall agreed to a two-way contract Saturday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Fall nabbed the contract with strong play during training camp. The 7'5" big man was solid in limited minutes, including an eight-point, five-rebound effort in the Cavs' preseason finale against the Indiana Pacers.

Fall spent his first two NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaging 2.7 points and 2.6 rebounds across 26 appearances.

His size makes him nearly impossible to defend near the rim, though his game has clear limitations. He doesn't stretch the floor and lacks the lateral quickness to defend the perimeter on pick-and-rolls, though his length makes him a deterrent when he's able to hang back and protect the rim.

The Cavs roster is already littered with big men, so Fall will have a difficult avenue to receiving playing time. Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love all expect to play significant minutes this season. Even an injury to any of those four players wouldn't carve out much room for Fall.

It's likely Fall will spend most of his time this season playing for the G League's Cleveland Charge.