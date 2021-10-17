Report: Russell Wilson Could Return from Injury by Week 11; QB Pushing Hard to Play

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's return from finger surgery could come around Thanksgiving.

Per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Seattle's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21 is "the first real opportunity for Wilson to get back on the field."

La Canfora did note that Wilson is "pushing as hard as possible to play as quickly as possible."

That would mean he misses four games if he is able to return in Week 11.

The eight-time Pro Bowler was injured in Seattle's 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 7 when he hit his right hand on Aaron Donald's helmet while throwing a pass. The 32-year-old underwent surgery the following day to repair an extensor tendon rupture and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint.

Seattle placed Wilson on injured reserve Friday, making him ineligible to play for at least the next three games. He has thrown for 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception in five games this season.

The Seahawks are off to a 2-3 start and are tied with the San Francisco 49ers for third place in the NFC West.

Based on the reported timeline, Wilson will miss games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers.

Geno Smith will serve as the Seahawks' starting quarterback for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers. The 31-year-old hasn't started a game since Week 13 of the 2017 season with the New York Giants.