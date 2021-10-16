WWE's Top Dolla Drops Diss Song Seemingly Aimed at AEW's Young Bucks

Photo credit: WWE.com

Top Dolla, who is part of the Hit Row stable in WWE, released a diss track Friday that seemed to be directed toward AEW tag team The Young Bucks.

The rap was labeled by Top Dolla as a "sneaker diss" in reference to a tweet he posted Wednesday that caused quite a stir:

In the tweet, Top Dolla wrote that some fans' "favorite wrestlers" wear sneakers on camera to seem "cool and hip" despite not really wearing them in real life:

Since The Young Bucks often wrestle in expensive pairs of Jordans, it was instantly assumed that Top Dolla was talking about them.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, The Young Bucks responded by changing their Twitter bio to: "Spent more on sneakers in September than the entire NXT roster did."

The bio was likely in reference to the fact that Top Dolla and Hit Row were on NXT, although they recently got called up to the main roster on SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft.

In his diss track, Top Dolla mentioned that he trended all day on Twitter as a result of the beef with The Young Bucks. He also suggested that Nick and Matt Jackson are only 5'8" in real life.

While there is no real question that Top Dolla's rap was directed toward The Young Bucks, the fact that he used a beat from rapper Young Buck for the track likely erased any doubt.

The Young Bucks have long been considered among the best tag teams in the world by many wrestling fans, while Hit Row is still a new act, having been together for less than a year.

Top Dolla, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Ashante Thee Adonis and B-Fab haven't wasted any time in making waves, however.

Under his real name, A.J. Francis, Top Dolla was previously a star football player at the University of Maryland and went on to spend time in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team.

Before debuting on NXT, he made his presence felt within WWE by being one of the main characters on the A&E show WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, as well.

Now, Top Dolla is part of an up-and-coming stable on WWE's main roster, and he already has people talking.

