Sasha Banks Coy About Why She Missed Match vs. Bianca Belair at 2021 WWE SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks declined to reveal why she missed SummerSlam in August when asked about the topic Friday.

In an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Banks said the following regarding her SummerSlam absence:

"There's no reason. I'm not telling you anything. (Laughs). You're not Oprah. You're not the WWE Network, you're not getting me the views. I'm not telling you my secrets. You can read my book. You can read my documentary when I want to speak about it. Thank you very much."

Banks was originally scheduled to face Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam in a rematch of their historic bout in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 earlier this year.

Just minutes before the match was set to begin, however, it was announced that Banks would not be able to compete. That led to Carmella being revealed as Sasha's replacement.

WWE threw out another curveball, though, when Becky Lynch made her surprise return after more than a year out of action. Lynch took out Carmella, became Belair's new challenger and beat her for the SmackDown Women's title in less than 30 seconds after hitting her with a cheap shot.

Banks remained off WWE programming for the next few weeks until Belair and Lynch squared off in a rematch at Extreme Rules last month.

The Boss made her presence felt, causing a no contest by attacking both Superstars just when it looked like Belair was trending toward regaining the title.

Banks has been on fire since then, beating Belair in a singles match on a recent episode of SmackDown and defeating Lynch on Friday's episode of SmackDown in a non-title match.

Sasha will have an opportunity to win back the SmackDown Women's title next Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when she faces both Lynch and Belair in a Triple Threat match at Crown Jewel.

