Fantasy Football Week 6: Waiver-Wire RBs to Consider After Chris Carson's Injury

The Seattle Seahawks announced Friday (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport) that veteran running back Chris Carson was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury.

The 27-year-old missed Seattle's Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams due to the injury and will now miss at least the next three games. He's eligible to return November 14 against the Green Bay Packers.

With Carson sidelined, veteran Alex Collins is expected to be Seattle's lead running back on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Seahawks also have DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer available.

With that in mind, here's a look at the top waiver-wire running back options for fantasy managers. Every running back suggested is rostered in 40 percent or fewer of Yahoo Sports fantasy football leagues.

Seattle Seahawks RB Alex Collins (37% rostered)

Collins is the obvious choice to replace Carson as he's his real-life backup. In four games this season, the 27-year-old has rushed for 124 yards and one touchdown and caught four passes for 59 yards.

However, the Steelers have allowed only one rushing touchdown this season, so Collins will undoubtedly have his work cut out for him on Sunday. Things also won't be easy for Collins because he'll have to deal with a Steelers defense that includes T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Devin Bush.

Still, Collins has also been on the more efficient side during his career, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt (4.4 yards per attempt in 2021) in five seasons. That efficiency should pay off this weekend, with the Steelers allowing four yards per carry this year.

Houston Texans RB Mark Ingram II (30% rostered)

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram II would also be a solid waiver-wire addition heading into Sunday. The 31-year-old is serving as the Houston Texans' top running back and has been solid through five games.

Ingram has 68 carries for a team-high 212 yards and a touchdown this season. Houston has rushed the ball 128 times this year and he's handled 53.1 percent of those attempts.

The Texans are slated to face the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, who are allowing 108.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense. With Ingram handling the majority of duties in the backfield, he's a solid replacement for Carson.

Washington Football Team RB J.D. McKissic (40% rostered)

While J.D. McKissic isn't listed as the Washington Football Team's top running back, he's proved to be a valuable asset this season. And with Antonio Gibson questionable for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, McKissic could end up seeing more time on the field.

The 28-year-old has rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries this season and caught 13 passes for 150 yards and a score.

McKissic is averaging just 3.2 yards per attempt this season, though the Chiefs have the NFL's third-worst rushing defense, allowing 141 yards per game on the ground and 5.2 yards per attempt.

McKissic has been more effective in the passing game, but Kansas City also has the league's third-worst passing defense, allowing 296.4 passing yards per game.

McKissic could prove to be a solid pickup, especially with Gibson's status up in the air.