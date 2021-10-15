Seahawks' Chris Carson out at Least 3 Games After Being Placed on IR with Neck Injury

David Berding/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson has been placed on injured reserve, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old missed the Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams with a neck injury. He had been held out of practice the day before but still was hopeful that he would be able to play, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Unfortunately, Carson will now miss three games at a minimum. He's eligible to return on Nov. 14 against the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Russell Wilson (right middle finger injury) also went on IR Friday and cannot come back until the Packers game.

Through four games in 2021, the Oklahoma State product has 54 carries for 232 rushing yards and three scores in addition to six receptions for 29 receiving yards.

Carson entered the league in 2017 as a seventh-round draft pick by Seattle. He grew to become a key member of its offense, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019.

The Biloxi, Mississippi, native suffered a foot injury that caused him to miss four weeks in the 2020 season. He finished last year with 681 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 12 games and added four receiving scores. He signed a two-year, $10.4 million extension in the offseason.

With Carson sidelined, Alex Collins has stepped up as Seattle's starting running back. He had 72 yards on 17 touches in his first start in Week 5 against the Rams and has 183 scrimmage yards and one touchdown for the season.