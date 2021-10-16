Report: No Other Current Team, Personnel Implicated by NFL in WFT Email Investigation

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Ex-Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned last Monday after emails containing racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language were found amid the NFL's investigation into sexual harassment and verbal abuse allegations within the Washington Football Team organization.

On Friday, the Associated Press (h/t ESPN News Services) reported that none of the 650,000 emails that are part of the investigation contain similar language from current team or league employees.

A source told the AP that the league "did not identify other areas and other individuals it has to contact at club leadership or league leadership levels."

The source then mentioned the Raiders' former leader specifically, adding that "the NFL did not identify any problems anywhere near what you saw with Jon Gruden."

The language found in Gruden's emails were sent to ex-WFT president Bruce Allen and others from 2011-2018. Gruden worked as an ESPN NFL analyst from 2009-2018 before being hired as the Raiders' head coach in 2018.

The Washington Football Team fired Allen after the 2019 season, when they went 3-13.