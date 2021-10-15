Tua Tagovailoa '100% Ready' to Return from Rib Injury for Dolphins in Week 6

AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Tua Tagovailoa has been sidelined since Week 2 after fracturing his ribs, but all signs are pointing toward the Miami Dolphins quarterback making his highly anticipated return to the field for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I don't think it's 100 percent pretty, but I'm 100 percent ready to get back on the field," Tagovailoa said in his Friday press conference, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Tagovailoa has missed Miami's last three games while on injured reserve. He began throwing last week and practiced Wednesday and Thursday before the team left for London on Thursday night.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters Friday, including ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, that he doesn't want Tagovailoa "forcing the issue" despite Miami's 1-4 record.

"Take the plays that are there. If there's an opportunity for a big play, try to make it -- don't try to force anything," Flores said. "It's not a one-man team. ... My message to him is take it one play at a time, go through your progressions one play at a time and try to execute."

Tagovailoa returns to the Dolphins with a lot at stake. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett went 0-3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tagovailoa's absence. He completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 689 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in those games in addition to running for 44 yards and a score.

If the Dolphins lose any of their next few games, Miami will have a difficult hole to climb out of. The Buffalo Bills lead the AFC East with a 4-1 record, while the New England Patriots sit second at 2-3.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Before fracturing his ribs, Tagovailoa had completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 215 yards and one touchdown against one interception. He also ran for one yard and a score.

Miami will need the 23-year-old to be far better against the Jaguars this weekend, though the Dolphins don't necessarily have much to worry about as Jacksonville is tied for the worst record in the NFL at 0-5.