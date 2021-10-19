Browns' Nick Chubb Ruled Out vs. Broncos with Calf Injury; Kareem Hunt Placed on IR

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Cleveland Browns will be without their top two running backs Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Tuesday that Nick Chubb won't play on the short week because of a calf injury.

The Browns placed Kareem Hunt on injured reserve Tuesday with a calf injury, and the 26-year-old is expected to miss four to six weeks, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook).

Chubb didn't play in Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He appeared in 12 games last year.

Chubb was a Pro Bowler in each of the last two years and posted 1,067 rushing yards, 150 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last season as the Browns made the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

He has followed up with 523 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 90 carries in five games this year.

Not having Hunt compounds the issues the Browns' struggling offense faces. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is planning to play Thursday despite a torn labrum in his left shoulder that was aggravated against the Cardinals.

Look for D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton to lead the running back rotation. Johnson has 11 rushing yards on three carries this season. Felton has eight receptions for 90 yards but is yet to receive a rushing attempt.