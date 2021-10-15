Nick Sirianni Says Eagles Won't Change Offensive Play-Calling Duties amid 2-4 Start

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni isn't ready to give up or change his play-calling duties just yet despite his team being 2-4 on the season.

Following a 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, Sirianni told reporters Friday there will be no changes to play-calling responsibilities.

"We're confident in our process there," Sirianni said, according to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sirianni's play-calling has been heavily scrutinized this season. The first-year head coach continues to ask too much of Jalen Hurts, who has appeared in just 21 career games.

The Eagles are throwing the ball far too often and are failing to utilize their running backs, including third-year back Miles Sanders, who has been good when given the ball this season. Philadelphia has thrown the ball 209 times this year, which is the second most behind Tampa.

Entering Week 6, Hurts had accounted for 87 percent of the Eagles offense by yardage, per ESPN's Paul Hembekides, which is the highest of any team in the NFL.

The 2020 second-round pick struggled passing against the Bucs, completing just 12 of 26 passes for 115 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He ran for 44 yards and two scores and is now tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with five.

Hurts' 62.5 completion percentage on the season ranks 26th among qualifiers in the NFL.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As for Sanders, his 57 carries ranks 21st in the league, which isn't ideal for a running back who's first on the depth chart. The 24-year-old has run for 270 yards and no touchdowns on 4.7 yards per carry.

At this point, Sirianni should cede play-calling duties to someone else. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and tight ends coach Jason Michael could be good options moving forward, but that depends on Sirianni's willingness to switch things up.