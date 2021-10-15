Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Zach Ertz Trade

Icon Sportswire

The Philadelphia Eagles traded veteran tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, leaving the franchise relatively thin at the tight end position.

However, fantasy football managers who have Dallas Goedert and rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith on their rosters should be happy about the move.

Before Ertz was traded, he and Goedert essentially split time on the field. With the former headed out West, the latter should see significantly more snaps in the coming weeks.

Goedert was only running a route on 59% of dropbacks in a timeshare with Ertz, per Dwain McFarland of Pro Football Focus. He should now push past 80% with Ertz gone.

The 26-year-old has played 67.8% of Philly's offensive snaps through five games this season. That's not necessarily ideal for fantasy managers, though he has caught 15 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

Goedert should become a top target for quarterback Jalen Hurts in the coming weeks, as should Smith. The 2021 10th overall pick has caught 27 passes for 345 yards and a touchdown on 44 targets, but those numbers should increase as Hurts now has one less option to throw to.

If you don't already own Goedert or Smith, don't get your hopes up that you'll be able to claim either player soon. Goedert is owned in 73% of Yahoo leagues and Smith is held in a whopping 88% of Yahoo leagues.

Fantasy football managers who have Ertz on their roster should also benefit from the trade. The Cardinals recently placed starting tight end Maxx Williams on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury, and Ertz is expected to fill in for the 27-year-old, who saw 17 targets and played in 66% of Arizona's offensive snaps.

Overall, there are really no losers for fantasy managers who have these players on their roster. The only losers are the managers who don't have them.