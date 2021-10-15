Sun's Jonquel Jones Only Unanimous Selection for 2021 All-WNBA First Team

Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images

The WNBA announced Friday that Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones was the only player unanimously selected for the 2021 All-WNBA first team.

Jones, who was previously voted the league's 2021 Most Valuable Player, was placed on the first-team ballot by all 49 members of the voting panel.

Here's the full first team:

G: Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury)

G: Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm)

F: Jonquel Jones (Sun)

F: Breanna Stewart (Storm)

C: Brittney Griner (Mercury)

And the All-WNBA second team:

G: Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

G: Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky)

F: A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

F: Tina Charles (Washington Mystics)

C: Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx)

