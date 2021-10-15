Eagles Trade Rumors: Teams Calling PHI with Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert Interest

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have been fielding interest in tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Glazer reported that "several teams" have reached out to Philadelphia about the two pass-catchers, and he speculated a trade could come as early as this week.

Ertz has caught 14 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown, and Goedert has 15 receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns through five games.

Should a trade for one of the two materialize before the Nov. 2 deadline, it wouldn't come as a shock.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in March the Eagles gave Ertz permission to seek out trade suitors.

His $12.7 million salary-cap hit may have dissuaded some teams from getting too serious into negotiations. He also missed five games in 2020 and matched or surpassed his career lows across the board (36 receptions, 335 yards, 9.3 yards per reception, one touchdown).

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported in June that the Eagles "have made clear they won't part for nothing in return," which was likely a road block in discussions too.

Fowler followed up Tuesday to report the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills were viewed around the NFL as likely landing spots for Ertz.

Considering the final two years of his contract automatically void, the three-time Pro Bowler would be an effective stopgap for a playoff team, and this is Philadelphia's last chance to cash in if it doesn't view him as a long-term piece of the offense.

Likewise, Goedert is in the final year of his rookie deal.

"My representation, we talked about it earlier. We thought we'd have a deal done by this time of the year," he told reporters of a possible extension in September. "But the team decided to go a different way. We haven't got that done yet."

Goedert turns 27 in January, and he has posted solid numbers (152 receptions, 1,681 yards and 14 touchdowns) considering he has shared the offense with Ertz. One would presume he isn't going anywhere.

The absence of a new deal might be telling, though.

Mark Andrews, another tight end from the 2018 draft class, got a four-year, $56 million extension from the Baltimore Ravens.

Spotrac estimates the Eagles will have the eight-highest payroll in the NFL in 2022. If push comes to shove, Philadelphia might prefer going in a different direction at tight end rather than paying Goedert at market value.