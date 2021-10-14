Justin Herbert 'Can Throw a Strawberry Through a Battleship,' Ravens DC Says

AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale had a unique way to describe Justin Herbert's throwing ability.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Ravens' matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Martindale said Herbert is "one of those guys who can throw a strawberry through a battleship."

This is actually a recycled quote that Martindale apparently saves for quarterbacks who have incredibly strong arms.

In 2010, when Martindale was defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, he offered the same assessment of then-Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

Assuming the quote means Herbert's arm is so strong that he can throw a small piece of fruit through the steel of a warship, it's a pretty good, concise assessment of how strong his arm is.

Herbert has already dazzled fans and opponents this season with his unique ability. The second-year quarterback has made a habit of dropping deep passes in between multiple defenders and right into the waiting arms of his receivers.

The 23-year-old has thrown for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in three of the first five games this season. He ranks in the top five among all quarterbacks in passing yards (1,576), completions (139), attempts (207), touchdown passes (13) and QBR (66.2).

The Chargers' 4-1 record entering Week 6 marks their best start since 2014. That team finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Based on how well Herbert is playing and how effective they have been on both sides of the ball under first-year head coach Brandon Staley, the Chargers are poised to make a lot of noise in the AFC this year.