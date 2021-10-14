Kamaru Usman Wants Superfight Against Canelo Alvarez, Manager Ali Abdelaziz Says

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's manager has issued a challenge to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.

Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports he wants to set up a superfight to determine who the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world is: "Let's get the pound-for-pound king in boxing vs. the pound-for-pound king in MMA. We're not into this fake fight, gimme fight."

"We saw Conor McGregor, a guy who can't even beat guys in the UFC, he went 10 rounds with Floyd Mayweather," Abdelaziz added. "You have to tell me Kamaru cannot go 12 rounds with Canelo and beat him? This is not a money grab, it's a fight."

Superfights have become all the rage in boxing in recent years.

Abdelaziz cited the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. bout from 2017 that was the second-most lucrative boxing match in history, behind Mayweather's matchup with Manny Pacquiao.

In addition to McGregor, several mixed martial artists have dabbled in boxing exhibitions recently. Jake Paul has fought Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley already this year.

Even though there is no indication Usman or Alvarez are angling to fight each other at this point, anything can happen if there is enough money at stake for both competitors.

Usman is certainly one of the most dominant mixed martial artists in the world right now. The Nigerian Nightmare has a 19-1 career record, including 18 consecutive wins. He has won three of his five welterweight title defenses by knockout or TKO.

Alvarez is currently scheduled to defend the WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles against Caleb Plant, who is putting the IBF super middleweight title on the line, on Nov. 6.

Canelo is 56-1-2 in his storied boxing career. He has won 14 of his past 15 fights since losing to Mayweather in September 2013. The one non-victory during that span was a draw against Gennady Golovkin.