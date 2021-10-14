Report: Cardinals Have 3 Positive COVID-19 Tests Ahead of Game vs. Browns

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly had three positive COVID-19 tests this week as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported the positive tests, adding the Cardinals have started to undergo "increased testing for several players and personnel."

Graziano added that a fourth positive COVID-19 test would trigger more intensive protocols based on the joint agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association.

The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that Chandler Jones was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It's unclear if he tested positive for the virus.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced on Sept. 24 that all Cardinals players had been vaccinated.

"That's just the way it goes," Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday about Jones' status, "We've been fully vaccinated for a while, and [it's] unfortunate, particularly for Chandler who's really playing at a high level, and hopefully he'll be well-rested and back by next week's game [against the Texans] and we'll see how it plays out."

Vaccinated players are eligible to play in games as long as they have two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Per the agreed-upon protocols by the NFL and NFLPA for this season, vaccinated players are tested on a weekly basis.

A fourth positive test would lead to increased testing for Cardinals players and personnel.

The Cardinals (5-0) will play the Browns (3-2) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.