Packers' Aaron Rodgers Fails to Name All 16 Bears QBs Since 2008: 'I'm Giving Up'

Aaron Rodgers became the full-time starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers in 2008, and the franchise has been lucky to have the reigning MVP under center for so long.

The Chicago Bears, on the other hand, have not been so fortunate. Chicago has gone through 16 quarterbacks since Rodgers took over as the starter in Green Bay, and rookie Justin Fields is only the latest.

As Rodgers and the Packers prepare to take on the Bears this weekend, the veteran told reporters Wednesday he could "probably" name all 16 QBs Chicago has gone through since 2008...he couldn't.

"Counting playoffs? Yeah, I could come close probably," Rodgers said, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "Jay Cutler. Kyle Orton. Rex Grossman. Mitch [Trubisky]..."

He continued: "I'm giving up, I got a meeting to go to. Can't wrack the memory banks."

Only seven of the 16 have started against Rodgers, Demovsky notes. Fields will become the eighth when they meet at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Here's a list of the 16 quarterbacks the Bears have gone through since 2008:

Kyle Orton (2008)

Rex Grossman (2008)

Jay Cutler (2009-2015)

Todd Collins (2010)

Caleb Hanie (2011)

Josh McCown (2011 and 2013)

Jason Campbell (2012)

Jimmy Clausen (2014-15)

Matt Barkley (2016)

Brian Hoyer (2016)

Mitchell Trubisky (2017-20)

Mike Glennon (2017)

Chase Daniel (2018-19)

Nick Foles (2020)

Andy Dalton (2021)

Justin Fields (2021)

To be fair to Rodgers, that's a lot of names to remember, and he's not necessarily concerned with the Bears' issues as Green Bay tries to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2010.