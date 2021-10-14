NFL Exec: 'People Need to Get Over' Idea That Lamar Jackson 'Is a Non-Traditional' QB

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

NFL executives are reportedly curious about what type of contract extension Lamar Jackson may receive from the Baltimore Ravens after the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott each eclipsed $40 million annually.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Thursday there's no consensus whether Jackson could challenge those quarterbacks atop the salary list or whether he'll be closer to $30 million per season, but one executive said much of the criticism the dual-threat QB faces is unwarranted.

"The idea that he is a non-traditional quarterback, people need to get over that," the unnamed exec told Howe.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.