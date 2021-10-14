Patriots Rumors: Rivals Expect J.C. Jackson to Get 'Big' Contract in NFL Free Agency

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The expectation within the NFL is that New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is in line to receive a big contract in the near future.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, rival teams have "thought highly" of Jackson for quite some time and believe he will be rewarded when the time comes for him to get paid.

It isn't guaranteed the contract will come from the Pats, though, as Howe noted that the trade of Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers doesn't make it more likely New England will re-sign Jackson since they are "mutually exclusive situations."

