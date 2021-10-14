X

    Patriots Rumors: Rivals Expect J.C. Jackson to Get 'Big' Contract in NFL Free Agency

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 14, 2021

    AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

    The expectation within the NFL is that New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is in line to receive a big contract in the near future.

    According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, rival teams have "thought highly" of Jackson for quite some time and believe he will be rewarded when the time comes for him to get paid.

    It isn't guaranteed the contract will come from the Pats, though, as Howe noted that the trade of Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers doesn't make it more likely New England will re-sign Jackson since they are "mutually exclusive situations."

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!