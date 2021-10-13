Raiders' Derek Carr on Jon Gruden Emails: 'I Hate the Action, but I Love the Person'

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr spoke with reporters in the aftermath of Jon Gruden's resignation after it was revealed that the team's now-former head coach routinely used racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language in emails while he worked as an ESPN football analyst in the 2010s.

"I hate the action, but I love the person," Carr said of Gruden.

Carr also add more comments regarding the language use:

The emails were part of the NFL's investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse within the Washington Football Team organization. Some of the emails Gruden sent were addressed to former WFT president Bruce Allen.

The New York Times' Katherine Rosman and Ken Belson dropped a report Monday showcasing many of the findings, which included (among other things) anti-gay slurs against commissioner Roger Goodell and former defensive end Michael Sam, decrying women refereeing games and the sharing of photos of topless women who worked as WFT cheerleaders.

Per Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal, Gruden was also found to have used racist tropes when discussing NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, who is Black.

Gruden resigned Monday evening.

As for Carr, the former Fresno State star has been the Raiders' quarterback for the entirety of Gruden's second tenure with the team, which began in 2018.

In a one-on-one interview with Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal published June 15, Carr revealed how close he and Gruden had become:

"What people don't understand is how close we are. Not just football, but off the field. Whether it's him texting videos of his dog and what they're doing, and I'm sending him videos of my kids hitting baseballs in their first game. People don't understand that. And we're going on four years together ... But we honestly care about one another. We love one another. We grind together. He pushes me. I push him. It's a great relationship. And I told him, man, I don't want to play for anybody else. I'm playing for you. This has been the most fun playing quarterback I've ever had."

Rich Bisaccia will now serve as the interim head coach for the 3-2 Raiders. He was the team's assistant head coach and special teams coordinator until earning his new title.