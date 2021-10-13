Jon Gruden to Be Removed from 'Madden NFL 22'; Will Be Replaced with Generic Likeness

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

EA Sports is removing Jon Gruden's likeness from Madden NFL 22 following his resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The company announced Wednesday a generic likeness will take Gruden's place.

Gruden's resignation followed multiple reports that he used racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language in email correspondence.

Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the 58-year-old said NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith had "lips the size of michellin tires" in an email to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen. He also referred to Smith as "Dumboriss."

While the comment about Smith's facial features echoed a racist trope about Black people, Gruden told Beaton that "I don't have a racial bone in my body" and that he used the phrase "rubber lips" to describe people he thinks are lying.

Smith spoke out about the situation Monday:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Gruden continued to serve in his capacity as the Raiders' coach following the revelation, with Las Vegas losing 20-9 to the Chicago Bears in Week 5.

On Monday, however, the New York Times' Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman published more details from Gruden emails, which were part of an unrelated investigation into the Washington Football Team's workplace culture.

Gruden called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a "f----t" and a "clueless anti football p---y." He also asserted that Goodell put pressure on former St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher to draft "queers" after the Rams selected Michael Sam, making him the first out gay player to be drafted into the NFL.

Gruden subsequently announced he was stepping down and apologized, saying he "never meant to hurt anyone."