Rich Bisaccia on Jon Gruden: No Person Is Bigger Than the Raiders Shield

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia addressed the media Wednesday to discuss his new role after replacing Jon Gruden:

"We all have a responsibility here," Bisaccia told reporters. "Have to be held accountable to our words and our actions. No one person is bigger than the Raiders shield."

The 61-year-old was named the interim coach on Monday following Gruden's resignation. Gruden had reportedly used racist, sexist and anti-gay language in emails sent to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen and others, according to Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of the New York Times.

Bisaccia previously served as the team's special teams coordinator and is in his 20th season as an NFL coach, including his fourth campaign with the Raiders. He has been an assistant head coach since 2019.

Bisaccia said he was "appreciative" of Gruden for giving him a job.

"I certainly have an affinity for Coach Gruden," the coach added. "... I'm still friends with Coach Gruden."

However, he noted he hasn't spoken to Gruden since Monday and is hoping the organization can move forward.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We cannot change the past, but maybe we can do more to make tomorrow better," Bisaccia said in his opening statement.

The challenge for the Raiders will be to refocus on football heading into Sunday's road game against the Denver Broncos. The team has lost two straight after a 3-0 start, but Bisaccia noted this coaching change is different than other midseason firings.

"The thing that is unique to us is we have a good team," Bisaccia said.

The squad is just one game behind the 4-1 Los Angeles Chargers, who are in first place in the AFC West, although it's a competitive division with the Denver Broncos (3-2) and last year's conference champion Kansas City Chiefs (2-3).

"We have 12 games left," Bisaccia added, "...the team's goals are still alive."