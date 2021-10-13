Phil Mickelson Rips PGA Tour's New Driver Rule: 'Stupid Is as Stupid Does'October 14, 2021
Phil Mickelson is unhappy with the PGA Tour's governing bodies.
After the USGA and R&A announced a rule change that reduces the maximum length of a driver shaft from 48 inches to 46 inches, Lefty turned to a quote from Forrest Gump to voice his displeasure:
Per Mike Stachura of Golf Digest, spokespeople for the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour said the rule will go into effect for the 2022 season.
Thomas Pagel, USGA senior managing director of governance, told Stachura the driver limit will apply to all 14 USGA championship events in 2022.
Mickelson certainly isn't alone in being unhappy about the news.
He has railed against the rule change since rumors of it began circulating:
Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson
Word is USGA is soon rolling back driver length to 46inches.This is PATHETIC.1st it promotes a shorter more violent swing (injury prone,) doesn’t allow for length of arc to create speed,and during our 1st golf boom in 40 years,our amateur gov body keeps trying to make it less fun
Mickelson has a very vested interest in the new parameters. The 51-year-old won the 2021 PGA Championship in May using a 47.9-inch driver on the ocean course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.