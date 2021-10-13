Patrick Mahomes Talks Turnovers, Won't Blame Chiefs Defense After Andy Reid Comments

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes refuted an implication from head coach Andy Reid that his high turnover rate so far this season is the product of trying to do too much because of the defense's struggles.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mahomes made it clear what's happening with the offense right now has nothing to do with what the Chiefs are doing on the other side of the ball.

"We try to score every single time we touch the football. That's how it's been my entire career here, and that was the precedent that was set before I even started here. That's kind of how I have my mindset going into every single game is that, when we get an opportunity to go out there and have success and be successful, we have to capitalize on that. It has nothing to do with whatever is happening on the other side of the ball. It's just our job as an offense on this team."

Reid told reporters on Tuesday that Mahomes is possibly trying "so hard that you do something that you normally wouldn’t do" and that "scoring touchdowns is an important thing right now."

In the midst of a 2-3 start to the season, the Chiefs are having all sorts of problems on offense and defense right now.

The offense's struggles are a surprise because this unit has operated like a well-oiled machine for the better part of three years since Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback.

Mahomes has already thrown as many interceptions on 195 pass attempts this season as he did on 588 passes last season (six). The Chiefs have committed 11 turnovers in their past four games.

Kansas City's minus-seven turnover margin ranks 31st in the NFL, ahead of only the Jacksonville Jaguars' (-10).

Those issues with giving away the football are compounded because the defense isn't stopping anyone. The Chiefs have allowed at least 29 points in each of their first five games. They rank last in the league with 32.6 points allowed per contest.

It's worth noting that, despite his turnover issues right now, Mahomes does lead the NFL with 16 touchdown passes and a 75.0 QBR.

The schedule-makers didn't do the Chiefs any favors to start the year. Their three losses have come against the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills. Those three teams are a combined 12-3 and lead their respective divisions.

There are certainly things for the Chiefs to clean up as the season goes on, but they don't need to worry about Mahomes right now.

The Chiefs' upcoming three-game stretch against the Washington Football Team, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants seems like a good opportunity to get things back on track before they host the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 7.