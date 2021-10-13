Giants' Daniel Jones 'On Track' After Concussion; Could Play vs. Rams, Joe Judge Says

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

New York Giants coach Joe Judge said Wednesday that Daniel Jones is "on track with everything" to clear concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jones left his team's Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys late in the second quarter. His coach said the quarterback can start in Week 6.

"I would say from all the information we have, yes," Judge said. "If he is cleared medically, he would be an option."

Jones reportedly worked out with trainers Wednesday.

Mike Glennon took over for Jones during the 44-20 loss, finishing with 196 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The 31-year-old would start if Jones is unavailable. He has nine years of NFL experience, including 27 starts.

Glennon was 0-5 last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing 62 percent of his passes for 1,072 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

Jones, the No. 6 pick in 2019, has completed 64.3 percent of his passes this season for 1,282 yards and four touchdowns against one interception. He's also run for 197 yards and two scores on 30 attempts.

The Giants (1-4) could be shorthanded either way against the Rams after Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Kenny Golladay (knee) also suffered injuries Sunday. They did not practice Wednesday.