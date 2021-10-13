Raiders' Mark Davis Declines to Comment on Jon Gruden, Says NFL Has 'All the Answers'

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis declined to further discuss Jon Gruden after he accepted the resignation of the team's former head coach Monday.

"I have no comment. Ask the NFL. They have all the answers," Davis told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez on Wednesday.

Gruden stepped down after Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of the New York Times reported on racist, anti-gay and misogynistic remarks he made in emails he'd sent dating back to 2011.

