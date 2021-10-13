Raiders Legend Art Shell on Jon Gruden: 'He Hurt a Lot of People'

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Art Shell, former player and head coach for the Raiders when they were in Oakland and Los Angeles, spoke about the offensive emails from Jon Gruden that led to his resignation as Raiders coach.

Speaking to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Shell called Gruden's comments "disappointing.

"He hurt a lot of people," Shell added. "He hurt himself, too. I mean, I think everybody’s shocked. I was in shock."

Gruden announced his resignation as Raiders head coach on Monday. The decision came after Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of the New York Times reported the 58-year-old used racist, anti-gay, anti-trans and misogynistic language in a series of emails between 2010 and 2018 in emails that were uncovered by the NFL as part of an investigation into workplace misconduct involving the Washington Football Team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.