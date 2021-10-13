NFL, ESPN Agree 5-Year Contract for Monday Night Wild Card Game; Includes ManningCast

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

ESPN announced Wednesday it's reached a five-year agreement with the NFL to host a Monday night game during the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, which will include the popular ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning as an alternative viewing option.

The network provided full details of the deal after it was previously reported the league was adding a Monday game to the opening round of its postseason slate, dubbed "Super Wild Card Weekend," starting this season:

