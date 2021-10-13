NFL, ESPN Agree 5-Year Contract for Monday Night Wild Card Game; Includes ManningCast

NFL, ESPN Agree 5-Year Contract for Monday Night Wild Card Game; Includes ManningCastOctober 13, 2021
ESPN announced Wednesday it's reached a five-year agreement with the NFL to host a Monday night game during the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, which will include the popular ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning as an alternative viewing option.
The network provided full details of the deal after it was previously reported the league was adding a Monday game to the opening round of its postseason slate, dubbed "Super Wild Card Weekend," starting this season:
ESPN PR
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
