Jim Irsay Says Colts Will Win 'at Least 2' Super Bowls 'This Decade' amid 1-4 Start

AP Photo/AJ Mast

No one can say Indianapolis Colts CEO Jim Irsay lacks confidence in his team.

Amid a 1-4 start, Irsay tweeted the Colts will win "at least" two Super Bowls this decade:

Irsay's tweet came Tuesday, one day after the Colts blew a 22-3 lead to the Baltimore Ravens. They allowed 28 points from the time Marquise Brown caught a 43-yard touchdown pass with 56 seconds remaining in the third quarter until Brown's game-winning score in overtime.

Head coach Frank Reich, now in his fourth season with the team, has done a good job overall. The Colts didn't collapse in the wake of Andrew Luck's surprise retirement two weeks before the start of the 2019 season.

Indianapolis made the playoffs last year with an 11-5 record after bringing in quarterback Philip Rivers, though he retired after the campaign.

In an effort to stabilize the QB situation, the Colts acquired Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles. Things haven't worked out, even though Wentz's stats aren't bad with a 65.3 completion percentage, seven touchdowns and one interception.

Guaranteeing two Super Bowls in the span of 10 years is bold, considering only the New England Patriots (2014, 2016, 2018) have won multiple Super Bowls in the past decade, when they had arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Colts played in two Super Bowls in 14 seasons when they had Peyton Manning. They have a solid roster around Wentz, but history has shown that you need a high-level player at that position if you want to be a title contender on a year-to-year basis.