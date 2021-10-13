Seahawks Rumors: Blake Bortles Working out for Seattle After Russell Wilson's Injury

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly bringing in veteran quarterback Blake Bortles for a workout, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The move is being made after starting quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a finger injury during Seattle's Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson was replaced by Geno Smith in the game, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler subsequently reported that Wilson is expected to miss four to eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in the middle finger of his throwing hand.

Until Wilson is able to return, Smith is in line to serve as Seattle's starter under center. The Seahawks don't have another quarterback on the active roster, though, and the only signal-caller on their practice squad is Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 sixth-round pick Jake Luton.

The 29-year-old Bortles has significantly more NFL starting experience than Smith and Luton combined due to his five-year run with the Jags from 2014-18.

Bortles was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of Central Florida, and he quickly took over as Jacksonville's starter during his rookie campaign.

He went just 24-49 in 73 regular-season starts for the Jaguars, but Bortles did some good things during his tenure as well.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 2015 season was his best year statistically, as he threw for 4,428 yards and 35 touchdowns, although he completed only 58.8 percent of his passes and threw an NFL-high 18 interceptions.

In 2017, Bortles benefited from a great Jacksonville defense, but led the Jags to a 10-6 record and a berth in the AFC Championship Game.

Bortles was released by the Jags following the 2018 season and went on to spend 2019 and part of 2020 as a backup with the Los Angeles Rams. He also served as a backup for the Denver Broncos later in the 2020 campaign.

The Green Bay Packers signed Bortles during the spring when Aaron Rodgers' status with the team was uncertain, but the Packers released him in July once Rodgers returned.

Bortles would give the Seahawks a veteran presence during Wilson's absence and a fallback option in case Smith struggles.

Smith looked good after Wilson left the game last week, throwing for 131 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He is just 12-19 as a starter in his career, however, and has thrown 30 touchdowns compared to 37 interceptions.

If the 2013 second-round draft pick of the New York Jets can't get it done or runs into his own injury issues, Bortles would give head coach Pete Carroll another experienced option to turn to.