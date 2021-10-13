Luis Pena Reportedly Released by UFC Following Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The UFC announced lightweight fighter Luis Pena has been released from the promotion after being arrested on domestic violence charges in Florida.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that Pena faces "multiple misdemeanor charges" after his live-in girlfriend called police over the weekend and said he punched her during an argument.

The UFC provided a statement to TMZ:

“UFC is aware of the disturbing allegations concerning the recent arrest of Luis Pena. Mr. Pena has been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse issues and the organization has on multiple prior occasions attempted to help him get professional treatment.

"At this time, UFC believes Mr. Pena needs to deal with the health and legal issues in front of him, and consequently has informed Mr. Pena's management that his promotional agreement has been terminated.”

TMZ also obtained the 911 call made by Pena's girlfriend on Saturday.

"I really need the cops to come and get him out now," she said. "I have scratches and bruises all over me from him, I need him gone. I'm done, and I need help, please."

In June, Pena announced on Twitter he was planning to seek help for his mental health:

The 28-year-old was arrested on a warrant in Florida two days after that post on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, battery and criminal mischief.

Pena was held in jail for nine days before he could post bond after that arrest, but the victim later filed an affidavit saying she didn't want to press charges, per Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting.

The American Top Team fighter joined the UFC in 2018 as part of the The Ultimate Fighter 27. He beat Richie Smullen by submission on the show's finale.

He's compiled a 9-3 career record, including a 5-3 mark since arriving to the UFC.

Pena's most recent fight was a split-decision win over Alexander Munoz in April.