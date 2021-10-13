Indian Wells Tennis 2021: Tsitsipas, Zverev Advance, Swiatek, Svitolina Upset

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Massive upsets went down on the women's and men's sides of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday in Indian Wells, California.

No. 2 Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Barbora Krejcikova and No. 4 Elina Svitolina all fell in the round of 16 in straight sets. No. 19 Jessica Pegula took down Swiatek, No. 21 Paula Badosa defeated Krejcikova and No. 24 Jelena Ostapenko earned the win over Svitolina.

No. 5 Matteo Berrettini is also going home after a straight-sets loss to No. 31 Taylor Fritz.

You can take a closer look at those four upsets below alongside a rundown of the day's scores.

Men's Singles Results: Round of 32

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev def. No. 27 Filip Krajinovic: 6-2, 7-6 (1)

No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. No. 25 Fabio Fognini: 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

No. 3 Alexander Zverev def. Andy Murray: 6-4, 7-6 (4)

No. 31 Taylor Fritz def. No. 5 Matteo Berrettini: 6-4, 6-3

No. 10 Jannik Sinner def. No. 20 John Isner: Walkover

No. 24 Karen Khachanov def. No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta: 6-0, 6-4

No. 22 Alex de Minaur def. No. 13 Cristian Garin: 6-4, 6-2

No. 14 Gael Monfils def. Kevin Anderson: 7-5, 6-2

No. 29 Nikoloz Basilashvili def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas: 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2

Women's Singles Results: Round of 32

Women's Singles Results: Round of 16

No. 24 Jelena Ostapenko def. No. 2 Iga Swiatek: 6-4, 6-3

No. 21 Paula Badosa def. No. 3 Barbora Krejcikova: 6-1, 7-5

No. 19 Jessica Pegula def. No. 4 Elina Svitolina: 6-1, 6-1

No. 10 Angelique Kerber def. Ajla Tomljanovic: 6-4, 6-1

No. 12 Ons Jabeur def. Anna Kalinskaya: 6-2, 6-2

No. 18 Anett Kontaveit def. Beatriz Haddad Maia: 6-0, 6-2

Shelby Rogers def. No. 23 Leylah Annie Fernandez: 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4)

No. 27 Victoria Azarenka def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich: 6-3, 6-4

No. 24 Jelena Ostapenko def. No. 2 Iga Swiatek

The battle of French Open champions went the way of Ostapenko:

Swiatek appeared to have control in the first set after going up a break and taking a 4-3 lead, but Ostapenko immediately broke back, held serve and won set point on a second break for the 6-4 win.

Undeterred, Swiatek broke Ostapenko to start the second set. Once again, though, the Latvian saved her best for last, winning the last four games and breaking her opponent twice for the win.

Ostapenko ended up saving 6-of-8 break points on the day.

No. 21 Paula Badosa def. No. 3 Barbora Krejcikova: 6-1, 7-5

It was all Bodosa as she cruised in the first set en route to a decisive victory:

The Spaniard needed just one half-hour to win the first set 6-1. She saved three break points along the way and won 13-of-17 first-serve points.

The second set was far more nervy, with each woman winning a pair of break points in the early going. Badosa earned a match point up 5-4 with Krejcikova serving, but the No. 3 seed held on.

Badosa then took total control, winning the final eight points of the match for the 7-5 second-set victory.

No. 19 Jessica Pegula def. No. 4 Elina Svitolina: 6-1, 6-1

Pegula has once again beaten a Top 10 opponent:

The 27-year-old only needed one hour and four minutes to defeat the No. 4 seed in Svitolina. She had 14 break-point opportunities to her opponent's zero, winning five.

Svitolina had a rough day serving, committing seven double faults. She only won 20-of-38 first-serve points.

On the other hand, Pegula was nearly flawless, winning 22-of-26 first-serve points. It was a sensational effort for the American, who is searching for her second career WTA singles title. Her first victory was at the 2019 Washington Open.

No. 31 Taylor Fritz def. No. 5 Matteo Berrettini: 6-4, 6-3

Fritz notched one of the biggest wins of his professional career in defeating Berrettini:

The 23-year-old looked like he would sleepwalk to the finish line in the first set after going up 5-1, but Berrettini had other plans. He broke his opponent twice and held his own serve to crawl back to 5-4.

At that point, the Italian was serving to even the match, but Fritz turned it up and won every point in the 10th game for the 6-4 set victory.

The second set was all Fritz, who earned an early break to go up 3-1 and had Berrettini on his heels the rest of the way.

The American nearly won the second set 6-2 after amassing four match points during Berrettini's serve, but the 25-year-old persevered and withstood the tough challenge to survive.

However, Fritz then held serve to earn the big win.