Cardinals' Chandler Jones Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

The Arizona Cardinals may not have pass-rusher Chandler Jones for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals announced they placed Jones on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Darren Urban of the team's official website noted head coach Kliff Kingsbury previously said the entire roster was vaccinated. That means Jones could return for the game if he produces two negative tests within 24 hours and remains asymptomatic while doing so.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.