Cowboys' OT La'el Collins' Appeal of 5-Game Suspension Denied by US District Court

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins will have to serve the rest of his five-game suspension despite his efforts to get it thrown out in court.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported a U.S. District Court denied Collins' attempt to have the suspension nullified Tuesday. He has already served four of the games, so he will miss Sunday's contest against the New England Patriots before he is activated.

The NFL suspended him five games for violating its substance abuse policy.

Todd Archer of ESPN reported in September that it was not specified what Collins' specific infraction was at the time of the suspension. What's more, "nowhere in the policy is five games listed as a potential penalty."

However, the Associated Press reported court documents revealed the NFL said Collins bribed a drug-testing official.

The court documents stemmed from the offensive lineman's efforts to sue the NFL and seek out an injunction to stop the suspension with two games left.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Collins was suspended for the attempted bribe and missing multiple tests.

According to Archer, the suspension costs him approximately $2 million and voids the injury guarantee worth $6.48 million in his 2022 salary.

Collins has started 62 games for Dallas since 2015.

The Cowboys have won all four games without him during the suspension while relying on Terence Steele as the starter in his place. They are 4-1 on the season and sit in first place in the NFC East.

Collins will be eligible to return for the Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings since the Cowboys are on a bye in Week 7.