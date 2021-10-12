Packers Rumors: Quinton Dunbar Signed to Contract After Jaire Alexander Injury

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Quinton Dunbar has reportedly found a new home.

The veteran cornerback is signing with the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The news comes after The Green and Gold placed Jaire Alexander on injured reserve.

Alexander injured his shoulder in a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 3. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters he was hopeful the Pro Bowler would avoid surgery, per the Associated Press.

Alexander has emerged as one of Green Bay's most reliable players on defense. In four games this season, he has recorded one interception, three defended passes and 13 tackles.

The 24-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career last season after recording one interception, 13 defended passes, one forced fumble, one sack and 51 tackles.

Dunbar, meanwhile, spent time with the Detroit Lions during the offseason before being released in mid-August. He then spent one week on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad during the regular season.

The 29-year-old appeared in six games for the Seattle Seahawks last season, recording one interception, five defended passes and 30 tackles. He spent the first five years of his career with the Washington Football Team.

With Alexander sidelined, Kevin King and Eric Stokes figure to see the majority of playing time at cornerback. The Packers also have Chandon Sullivan, Isaac Yiadom, Shermar Jean-Charles and Rasul Douglas on the roster.

The Packers are first in the NFC North with a 4-1 record and will face the Chicago Bears on Sunday, looking for their fifth straight win after a disappointing loss to the New Orleans Saints to open the season.