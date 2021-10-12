Tua Tagovailoa Designated to Return from Dolphins IR After Suffering Rib Injury

AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who landed on injured reserve after suffering bruised ribs during a Sept. 19 game against the Buffalo Bills, has been designated to return to practice.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news on Tagovailoa, who is in his second year in Miami after the Dolphins selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

With the move, Tagovailoa is also eligible to return Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Prior to the injury, Tagovailoa had completed 17-of-31 passes (54.8 percent completion rate), for 215 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

He led the Dolphins to a 17-16 win over the New England Patriots in Week 1 before exiting his team's 35-0 loss to the Bills in the first quarter after getting sacked by Buffalo's A.J. Epenesa.

Six-year NFL veteran Jacoby Brissett has called signals in Tagovailoa's place since the injury.

