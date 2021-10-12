Aaron Rodgers Reveals Advice He Gave Joe Burrow After Packers vs. Bengals

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Advice He Gave Joe Burrow After Packers vs. BengalsOctober 13, 2021
After Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow took a huge hit in his game against the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers advised him afterward to slide more:
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
"I'm a Joe Burrow fan & I enjoy the way he goes about his business.. I told em after the game he's TOO damn talented JUST SLIDE" ~<a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> on playing against <a href="https://twitter.com/JoeyB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeyB</a> for the first time <a href="https://t.co/gxFYX0Epqn">pic.twitter.com/gxFYX0Epqn</a>
Rodgers also told the Pat McAfee Show that he enjoyed watching Burrow play at LSU.
Burrow and Rodgers battled Sunday in a back-and-forth game that ended with a 25-22 overtime win for Green Bay. The quarterbacks combined for 625 passing yards and four touchdowns in a matchup of two teams that entered with a 3-1 record.
Burrow did have a scary moment during the game when he was hit hard while scrambling. The quarterback remained in the game but was taken to a hospital afterwards to check for a possible throat contusion before being released.
That's what Rodgers offered him advice about when the two spoke after the game (h/t Andrew Joseph of For The Win):
"I will tell you the thing that I told him, which I’ve told other quarterbacks from time to time: Slide. Slide. I said, ‘You’re too damn talented, you got so much in front of you to accomplish in this league. Just sometimes you gotta slide. I would’ve said the same thing to Andrew (Luck). You know, Andrew initially got hurt in Indy being Superman and running guys over and stuff."
Burrow also suffered a torn ACL last year that ended his rookie season after 10 games.
The Bengals can only hope their franchise quarterback heeds this advice moving forward.