Aaron Rodgers Reveals Advice He Gave Joe Burrow After Packers vs. Bengals

After Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow took a huge hit in his game against the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers advised him afterward to slide more:

Rodgers also told the Pat McAfee Show that he enjoyed watching Burrow play at LSU.

Burrow and Rodgers battled Sunday in a back-and-forth game that ended with a 25-22 overtime win for Green Bay. The quarterbacks combined for 625 passing yards and four touchdowns in a matchup of two teams that entered with a 3-1 record.

Burrow did have a scary moment during the game when he was hit hard while scrambling. The quarterback remained in the game but was taken to a hospital afterwards to check for a possible throat contusion before being released.

That's what Rodgers offered him advice about when the two spoke after the game (h/t Andrew Joseph of For The Win):

"I will tell you the thing that I told him, which I’ve told other quarterbacks from time to time: Slide. Slide. I said, ‘You’re too damn talented, you got so much in front of you to accomplish in this league. Just sometimes you gotta slide. I would’ve said the same thing to Andrew (Luck). You know, Andrew initially got hurt in Indy being Superman and running guys over and stuff."

Burrow also suffered a torn ACL last year that ended his rookie season after 10 games.

The Bengals can only hope their franchise quarterback heeds this advice moving forward.