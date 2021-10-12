Texans Trade Rumors: Lonnie Johnson Jr. Linked to Possible Deal After Preseason Talks

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. is reportedly a candidate to be moved as the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaches.

The Texans received interest in Johnson before the regular season began, and while they believe he's still valuable, the franchise could look to unload him because it has three safeties for just two available spots, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler adds that Johnson could play a "more prominent" role elsewhere instead of being lumped in with Eric Murray and Justin Reid. He previously reported in August that Johnson was being "heavily discussed" in trade talks. Johnson later denied the rumors in a tweet, saying, "Don't believe everything ya hear!!" (h/t KSR's Jack Pilgrim).

The 25-year-old began his career at cornerback before moving to safety in 2020. In 34 career games, the 2019 second-round pick has recorded two interceptions, 10 passes defended, 138 tackles, one tackle for a loss and three quarterback hits.

Johnson has already shown significant improvement this season, with his two career interceptions coming in 2021. Although the Kentucky product is performing well, it's no surprise Texans general manager Nick Caserio is trying to sell high.

Johnson is competing for playing time with Murray and Reid. The former signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Texans during the 2020 offseason, so he likely isn't going anywhere, while Reid is in the final year of his rookie deal and will become a free agent after the 2021 campaign.

Fowler also mentions defensive Charles Omenihu as another "player to watch" in Houston. He was inactive during Week 5 as the Texans gave Jordan Jenkins an "extended look."

Omenihu, 24, is in his third season with the Texans, who selected him in the fifth round in 2019. In 33 career games, the defensive lineman has recorded two forced fumbles, four passes defended, seven sacks, 39 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 24 quarterback hits.

With the Texans 1-4 and facing a cloudy future at quarterback, it's no surprise the franchise appears ready to enter a complete rebuild.