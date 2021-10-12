NFLPA Calls for Release of Emails in WFT Investigation After Jon Gruden's Resignation

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File

The NFL Players Association plans to ask the NFL to release emails related to the investigation into the workplace of the Washington Football Team.

“We have had communications with the league, and the NFLPA plans to request that the NFL release the rest of the emails,” NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith told Mike Jones of USA Today.

Racist, sexist and anti-gay emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden were uncovered in the investigation and leaked over the past week. Gruden subsequently resigned.

The NFL obtained 650,000 emails as part of the investigation but has no plans on publicly releasing any evidence uncovered. Confidentiality was agreed upon before the NFL took over the investigation into the WFT, which led to team owner Dan Snyder paying a $10 million fine and ceding day-to-day operations of the franchise to his wife.

It's unclear how Gruden's emails were leaked to the press, but it seems likely that any further damage that could come from this investigation will come via leaks. The NFL would open itself up to litigation by breaking confidentiality.

Pressure from the union could lead to a change, though that seems unlikely.