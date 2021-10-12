Bills Trade Rumors: BUF 'Expected' to Receive Calls from Teams Seeking DL Additions

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly expected to receive calls from teams interested in adding defensive line depth ahead of the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported one of Buffalo's veteran edge-rushers could be on the trade block, though it does not appear any substantive talks have taken place.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

