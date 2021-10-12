Keyshawn Johnson on Jon Gruden: 'He's Just Always Been a Fraud to Me'October 12, 2021
Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, who played for Jon Gruden in 2002 and 2003 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, called his former coach a "fraud."
Gruden announced his resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night after the New York Times reported on racist, anti-gay and misogynistic emails he'd sent dating back to 2011.
Johnson, who now co-hosts the ESPN show Keyshawn, JWill and Max, provided his take on the situation Tuesday:
Keyshawn, JWill & Max @KeyJayandMax
“He’s just always been a fraud to me…from day one he’s been a used car salesman and people bought it.”<a href="https://twitter.com/keyshawn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@keyshawn</a> reacts to Jon Gruden’s resignation from the Raiders. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KJM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KJM</a> <a href="https://t.co/iVu7vlJCjk">pic.twitter.com/iVu7vlJCjk</a>
